Bhadrak: Anti-corruption vigilance sleuths have arrested a revenue inspector working in Chandbali tehsil in Bhadrak district for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The Revenue Inspector (RI) has been identified as Subrat Kumar Mallik.

He was caught re-handed as he was taking bribe of Rs 3,000 from one Kishore Kumar Panda to process the file of legal heir certificate after his mother’s death.

Mr Panda lodged a complaint against the RI and the Bhadrak vigilance team successfully trapped the RI while receiving cash of Rs 3,000.