Revenue Inspector arrested by Odisha Vigilance

Bargarh: Dambarudhar Seth, the Revenue Inspector (RI) of Jamseth in Bargarh and Bibekananda Majhi, Private person have been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) today.

Seth and Majhi had reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant for submission of enquiry report to Tahasildar, Paikmal in favour of the Complainant and his father in a land matter.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid today, wherein the accused the RI and the Private person were caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in front of Tahasil Office, Paikmal while demanding and accepting the bribe.

As per the direction of Seth, Majhi received the bribe amount from the complainant. The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Majhi and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash as well as pant pocket wash of Majhi gave positive chemical reactions, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the rented residential house of Seth at Paikmal, Bargarh and his office room.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.06 dated 26.02.2023 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.