Revenue Assistant of BDO Office Arrested On Accepting Bribe In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rayagada: The Vigilance officials today arrested the Senior Revenue Assistant at the office of Kashipur Block Development Officer (BDO) in Rayagada district on charges of accepting bribe.

A complaint was lodged by one Bilasa Naik of Dangasil village that the  Revenue Assistant Prakash Chandra Sahu had demanded bribe of Rs 4,000 to issue work order for construction of a passenger rest shed at Dangasil village under MLALAD fund.

Following the complaint, a trap was laid and Sahu was caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 4,000.

The Vigilance officials also seized the money and initiated further investigation into the matter.

 

