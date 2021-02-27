Returnees From These 5 States To Be Under Surveillance In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Saturday has partially modified the instructions for the passengers coming from five high risk states at the airports and railway stations to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The States included Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The  asymptomatic passengers arriving from theses 5 high risk states having RT-PCR negative report or COVID vaccination final certificate will mandatorily undergo seven-day home isolation.

The entire situation is under watch and surveillance may be extended to other states in future if any emergency situation arises,  said additional chief secretary (health) Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra to all the Collectors,Municipal Commissioners and CDM & PHOs in the letter.

