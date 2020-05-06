Bhubaneswar: The returnees from other states after arriving by train can’t disembark from bus while being taken from railway station to the quarantine centres in their respective districts. Odisha Govt issued strict instruction in this regard on Wednesday.

Earlier it had been complained that some returnees from other states had dis-embarked from bus which put the administration in great difficulty in tracing them and transferring them to quarantine centres.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena issued a letter today in this matter.

As per the arrangements made by the Government, the districts are requisitioning buses and sending those to the designated Railway Station with one Nodal officer for transporting people of their district coming from other states from the Railway Station to the identified temporary medical camps/ quarantine centers in their respective districts for quarantine for a period of 14 days.

In spite of previous instruction, recently some cases have been detected where such bus have de-boarded some passengers en-route putting the administration into great difficulty in tracing them and safely transmitting to their respective destinations. Govt of Odisha has taken a serious view of the matter, mentioned in the letter.

In order to avoid any such incidence in future, the Collectors have been directed as follows. While requisitioning the buses for the purpose, an order will be issued and handed over to the owner and driver clearly directing that the bus will carry the people identified by the Nodal officer directly from the designated Railway Station to the destination and shall not in any case board or de-board any person en-route.

The letter further said that in case of violation of the same, strict action will be taken against the driver and any other person in charge of the bus including seizure of the driving licence.