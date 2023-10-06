Return of monsoon in Odisha, conditions favorable

Bhubaneswar: Return of monsoon in Odisha will take place in two to three days as the conditions seem favourable, said reliable reports on Friday.

It is worth mentioning that the Southwest Monsoon will return from some parts of the state in the next two to three days. The weather conditions in this regard are favourable.

The Regional Meteorological Center has informed about this. Now there is dry weather in different parts of the state. Weather will be dry for five days said reliable reports.

An active low pressure over the Bay of Bengal continues to cause heavy rainfall in several areas across Odisha. While some areas in the state are experiencing moderate rains, some areas continue to experience heavy rainfall.

In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded an average rainfall of 26.8 mm. This lies about 477 percent higher than the expected average rainfall of 4.6 mm. The intensity of rainfall in Odisha is likely to decrease from tomorrow.

