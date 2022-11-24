Retired teacher duped of Rs 41,000 on pretext of getting job in Jajpur, one apprehended

Jajpur: A retired teacher has been duped of Rs 41,000 on pretext of getting job in Jaraka area under Dharmasala of Jajpur district and one has been arrested in this connection.

The apprehended has been identified as Sushant Bal of Paradeep area.

Report says, Sushant took a check of Rs 1,000 from the retired teacher Shyamsundar on pretext of giving him a job in the farmers department. After handing him the check, Sushant added fourty in the check and made fourty one thousand and withdrew the money from his account.

Shyamsundar lodged a complaint at the Dharamsala police station. Later the police arrested him and have court-forwarded.