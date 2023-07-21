Results of Special OJEE 2023 to be announced at 5pm today

Bhubaneswar: Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 results shall be announced today at 5 pm. Candidates can check their results by visiting the OJEE official website ojee.nic.in

The OJEE 2023 results will been announced by the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, said reports.

The second or special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) was conducted from the June 26, 2023 to June 29, 2023 said reports.

The OJEE was conducted in four shifts in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode at as many as 47 centers across the country.

Shift 1 commenced at 9 am to continued for 2 hours till 11 am while the shift 2 began at 12.30 pm to continued till 2.30 pm. The shift 3 began at 4.30 pm to continued till 6.30 pm.

The entrance exams was conducted for admission into B.Pharm/MCA/M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) /MBA/ Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch/M Plan/ M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech/ B.Pharm courses in government and private universities and colleges of Odisha.

The total number of test centres for the examinations was 47 out of which 44 will be in the State while 3 were out of State.

It is to be noted here that the OJEE exam was conducted between May 8 and May 15. As many as 48,815 students appeared for the entrance examinations for admission into different undergraduate courses like B.Pharm, B.CAT, Lateral Entry to B.Tech, Lateral Entry to B.Pharm, and Postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm, Integrated MBA and M.Sc. Computer Science in various universities, government colleges and Self-Financed Institutes across the State. Of which 48,783 have been qualified.

In B-Pharma, Sourav Kumar Pati emerged as topper, Satyajit Sahoo topped the MBA exam and Apurba Sundar Nayak topped in MCA/M.Sc (Computer Science)

Here is how to check and download the Special OJEE-2023 scorecard: