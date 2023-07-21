Results of Special OJEE 2023 announced, check results here

The results of Special OJEE 2023 examination held during 26th-29th June is published. The examination was conducted in 47 centers across 33 venues.

State
The results of 2nd/spl ojee23 examination held during 26th-29th June is published. The examination was conducted in 47 centers across 33 venues.

Ranks given: BTech-8655, LE Tech dip-4568, LETech BSc-64, BPharm-2442, MBA-4287, MCA-1743. 21867 candidates appeared for the examinations.

Students can download the rank card from ojee.nic.in/odishajee.com using application no and date of birth.

Here is how to check and download the Special OJEE-2023 scorecard:

  • Click here to visit the official website of ojee.nic.in.
  • Now click on the “Rank card- OJEE 2023”
  • A new page will appear on your computer screen as you click on the “Rank card- OJEE 2023.”
  • Fill in the details and click on the login. Your OJEE 2023 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download your OJEE 2023 result and take a printout for further references.
