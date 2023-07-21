Results of Special OJEE 2023 announced, check results here

The results of 2nd/spl ojee23 examination held during 26th-29th June is published. The examination was conducted in 47 centers across 33 venues.

Ranks given: BTech-8655, LE Tech dip-4568, LETech BSc-64, BPharm-2442, MBA-4287, MCA-1743. 21867 candidates appeared for the examinations.

Students can download the rank card from ojee.nic.in/odishajee.com using application no and date of birth.

Here is how to check and download the Special OJEE-2023 scorecard: