Results of Special OJEE 2023 announced, check results here
The results of Special OJEE 2023 examination held during 26th-29th June is published. The examination was conducted in 47 centers across 33 venues.
Ranks given: BTech-8655, LE Tech dip-4568, LETech BSc-64, BPharm-2442, MBA-4287, MCA-1743. 21867 candidates appeared for the examinations.
Students can download the rank card from ojee.nic.in/odishajee.com using application no and date of birth.
Here is how to check and download the Special OJEE-2023 scorecard:
- Click here to visit the official website of ojee.nic.in.
- Now click on the “Rank card- OJEE 2023”
- A new page will appear on your computer screen as you click on the “Rank card- OJEE 2023.”
- Fill in the details and click on the login. Your OJEE 2023 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
- Download your OJEE 2023 result and take a printout for further references.