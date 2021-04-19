Cuttack: The result of the Board of Secondary Education conducted Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) was published on Monday online. The result can be checked at the official website of the board at www.bseodisha.ac.in

As per reports, about 96.9 percent examinees passed the D El Ed examinations 2020. In total 6252 candidates had appeared for the examination, out of which only one person had been booked for malpractice. Result of the malpractice booked candidate has been withheld.

Last year, the said examination was held in between November 9 to November 23 in 70 Centres of the State. The examination was delayed due to Covid backed lockdown. The papers had been valued at 11 valuation centres.