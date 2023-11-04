Result of JE Civil under CTSRE 2022 out, 950 names recommended against 1008 vacancies

Bhubaneswar: The result of the JE Civil under CTSRE 2022 was published on Saturday. As per reports, 950 names were recommended against 1008 vacancies.

According to the provisions of Odisha Staff Selection Commission the list of successful candidates along with their roll numbers, categories etc. were published today for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) of Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination-2022 on the basis of their performance in the Main Written examination and found suitable in certificate verification.

Srikanta Gouda, Suchitra Sahu and Arun Kumar Jena topped the list of successful candidates.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) to check the result.

Click here to check the result: Result of JE Civil under CTSRE 2022