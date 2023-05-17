Result of HSC, SOSC, Madhyama exam 2023 to be out tomorrow: Details

Bhubaneswar: The result of the High School Certificate (HSC) examination, 2023 will be published tomorrow, on Thursday at 10 am in Odisha. However, the result will be available online from 12 pm onwards. It was informed by the Board of Secondary Education today.

Similarly, the result of the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) exam and the Madhyama Exam 2023 will also be announced tomorrow at 10 am.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister and the Commissioner cum Secretary to Government, S & ME Dept will attend the event to inaugurate the publication ceremony of results.

The candidates can check the result here on the board website: www.bseodisha.ac.in.

The results will be available from 12 PM onwards online.

The result can also be available by sending SMS OR10—-roll number to 5676750.

This year a total of 5 lakh 41 thousand and 247 candidates appeared for the Matric examination in Odisha. The valuation of the Matric, SOSC and Madhyama exams had been started on April 3.