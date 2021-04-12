Cuttack: The result of the 1st half yearly language test (8th Standard) in Odia, 2021 and the first single subject examination in Odia/ Urdu (10th standard), 2021 were published by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, Cuttack on Monday.

BSE conducts the said examinations. The results were intimated in a press note today issued by the Vice-President cum, Controller of Examinations, BSE.

In the 8th standard language test, which had been done on March 15, 2021, at six numbers of centres, 704 candidates passed out of 788 candidates.

Similarly, in the 10th standard 1st single subject examination 2990 candidates passed out of 3293 candidates.

Results of the above exams can be seen in the website www.bseodisha.ac.in which can be downloaded by logging in with the Roll No. or Name of the candidates.

