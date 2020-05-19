Vehicular movements
Pic Credit: en.wikipedia.org (Image Used for representational purpose only)

Restrictions on movement of vehicles within Odisha lifted

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In what could be considered as a major relief for the people of Odisha who are having a harrowing time due to the COVID19 outbreak, restrictions on movement of vehicles within the state of Odisha have been lifted.

Informing about it Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Sudhanshu Sarangi said that restrictions on movement of 2/4wheelers, Government/Private/Commercial vehicles within the state of Odisha have been lifted.

However, he clarified that the 7 PM to 7 AM restrictions on movement vehicles will continue and restrictions on inter-state travels remain as of now.

This apart, Sarangi appealed the people to drive safely, follow social distancing requirements and normal traffic safety rules.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the restriction on movement of vehicles was imposed in the wake of the lockdown.

You might also like
State

Odisha reports biggest single-day spike of 102 COVID cases

State

8 new COVID19 cases detected in Kendrapara: Collector 

State

Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan Update; Red Warning Issued For Five Districts In Odisha

State

Bus Carrying Odia Migrants From Tamil Nadu Meets With Accident; 10 Injured

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.