Bhubaneswar: In what could be considered as a major relief for the people of Odisha who are having a harrowing time due to the COVID19 outbreak, restrictions on movement of vehicles within the state of Odisha have been lifted.

Informing about it Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Sudhanshu Sarangi said that restrictions on movement of 2/4wheelers, Government/Private/Commercial vehicles within the state of Odisha have been lifted.

However, he clarified that the 7 PM to 7 AM restrictions on movement vehicles will continue and restrictions on inter-state travels remain as of now.

This apart, Sarangi appealed the people to drive safely, follow social distancing requirements and normal traffic safety rules.

To reiterate, the 7 PM to 7 AM restrictions on movement vehicles will continue. — Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi (@SarangiSudhansu) May 18, 2020

It is worthwhile to mention here that the restriction on movement of vehicles was imposed in the wake of the lockdown.