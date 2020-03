Restrictions On Dance Bars In Bhubaneswar In Wake Of Coronavirus

Restrictions On Dance Bars In Bhubaneswar In Wake Of Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: Various restrictions have been imposed on dance bars in Bhubaneswar.

Dance will not be held.

People can only drink there.

The excise department of the Govt. of Odisha has given these regulations.

All kinds of dance have been banned in bars across Bhubaneswar.