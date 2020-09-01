Puri: The District Magistrate and Collector of Puri in Odisha on Tuesday extended the restriction on the cremations of bodies at the Swargadwar by people from outside the district till September 30 in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Collector Balwant Singh, in an order, stated that the restriction on observance of the last funeral rites of the deceased belonging to other districts/states at Swargadwara will remain in force till September 30, 2020 in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The order also said that immersion of ashes at Mahodadhi (sea) here has been restricted till the end of this month.

“However, persons within Puri district coming to perform the last rites of the deceased belonging to their family at Swargadwara and immersion of ashes at Mahodadhi are allowed to perform the rituals with strict observance of the COVID-19 regulations, 2020,” it added.

Also Read: Online Registration For Darshan At Puri Jagannath Temple Soon!

Earlier on July 8, the Collector had issued the ban order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the holy city.

On September 2, the Orissa High Court will hold its hearing on a PIL challenging the ban imposed on cremation of bodies at Swargadwar here by people from outside the district.