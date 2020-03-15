Puri: Due to the rapid spread of coronavirus across the country, the SJTA (Shri Jagannath Temple Administration) decided to impose restrictions at the much revered Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri.

According to the decision taken at Chhatisa Nijog meeting today, the following guidelines have been issued:

The servitors will perform their duties while wearing a mask inside the temple. The servitors are advised to wash their hands repeatedly. They have been advised not to spit paan in public places. They are directed not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth during interaction with people. The devotees are prohibited from touching the Aruna Stambha, outside the temple. Prohibitions on touching the Garuda Stambha inside the shrine have also been imposed. The devotees will be barred from darshan of deities from the Jagamohan. The darshan from Bhitar Katha will be closed till April 15. Restrictions on huge gathering at Ananda Bazaar.

The meeting was attended by Puri Collector, SP, SJTA Chief Administrator and servitors at SJTA office in Puri.