Restriction on fishing ahead of Olive Ridley turtles’ nesting season in Odisha

Paradeep: Starting from today, Odisha government imposes restriction on fishing by trawlers and motorised vessels within 20 kilometres of three river mouths. These three river mouths include Dhamara, Devi, and Rushikulya. These restrictions are to remain effective till May 31, 2024.

This order comes from the Fisheries department in view of the upcoming nesting season of Olive Ridley turtles.

Fishing has also been prohibited in the marine areas of Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts, as per directives from the additional fisheries officer under Kujang. Starting from today, fishing will not be allowed within 20 km from the coast for 7 months. It is to be noted that violation of these rules will lead to severe penalties.

However, concerns are arising from the fishermen as the Mahanadi river mouth at Nehru Bangla in Paradeep continues to remain shut.