Respite from heatwave: Yellow warning for rain issued for 19 district of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Good news for residents of Odisha as they may get relief from the blistering heatwave with rainfall predicted for some of the places of the state for today. A fresh spell of rain will be experienced in some places will provide some relief in the next 24 hours, the IMD said.

The regional Meteorological Centre has issued yellow warning for moderate rainfall along with thunderstorm in 19 districts of the state today.

Likewise, rainfall has been predicted for 11 districts tomorrow and 15 districts on April 19. Similarly, there is an alert for rain in 22 districts on April 20th.

Yesterday, Jharsuguda was recorded as the hottest city with a temperature of 43 Degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the temperature has been recorded above 40 degree in 22 places. The mercury level has reached 42 degrees in Boudh, Sambalpur and Talcher.

People of these areas have been advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.

