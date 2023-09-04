Resolve Jatni Khasmahal land issue & provide land rights certificates: Odisha CM to officers

Bhubaneswar: In a historic decision, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today directed the concerned officials to solve the long-standing Khasmahal land issue in Jatni are of Khurda district and provide land rights certificates (Patta) to the eligible people.

Patnaik has directed the concerned authorities to provide land rights certificates (Patta) to the concerned persons in December. A total of 537 families are set to be benefitted by the decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that 5T Secretary VK Pandian who visited Jatani recently, had received many grievances regarding the Khasmahal Land Problem. After he discussed about the grievances with the Chief Minister, a high-level meeting was held today which decided that the people will be given the Land Rights records for the Khasmahal Land.

Along with the 5T Secretary, the meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Satyabrata Sahu, Khurda Collector and other senior officers.

It was decided in the meeting that all the issues would be resolved within three months and the people would be given the Pattas for their land by December this year.

Likewise, the meeting also decided that the long pending issue of conversion of fallen land in Bhubaneswar Tehsil which has been lingering for more than sixty years now, will be resolved on the basis of the SOP prepared by the Task Force of the Revenue Department. There are about 10,543 cases pending in various revenue courts in this regard.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered the officials and District Collectors to resolve the grievances and issues of the people that have been received during the visit of the 5T Secretary in a time-bound manner. The Chief Minister will again review the progress this month.