Residents of Bhubaneswar must-know this to avoid fine of Rs 1000

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Thursday issued a traffic guideline for the upcoming Independence Day celebration in Bhubaneswar.

It is to be noted here that the State-level 75th Independence Day celebrations will be held at Unit-III exhibition ground on August 15 due to the ongoing COVID pandemic situation in the State.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police issued guidelines for vehicle movement for on August 15 saying that no vehicles shall be allowed to ply in between MBS blocking- St. Joseph lane blocking stretch of Ram Mandir and Housing Board Square from 6.30 AM onwards till the parade is over.

“Vehicles coming from the Housing Board side intending to go towards Ram Mandir will be allowed up to MBS lane blocking at Housing Board square where they will be diverted towards the Kendriya Vidyalaya lane. Similarly, vehicles coming from Ram Mandir square intending to go towards Housing Board Square will be allowed up to St. Joseph lane where they will be diverted towards the Kendriya Vidyalaya lane exiting out at MBS lane blocking near Housing Board square,” said Commissionerate Police, in a notification issued by Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

“There will be a blocking at the Hotel Charlie lane where vehicles coming from PMG, Keshari Talkies side will be diverted towards Sachivalaya Marg. There will be blocking at lanes exiting out at gate No.I and II emerging from Sachivalaya Marg,” it added.

It further said that lanes emerging from Kendriya Vidyalaya lane exiting out at the Housing Board Ram Mandir road will be blocked and there will be no vehicular on MBS blocking–St. Joseph lane blocking stretch.

There will be designated parking spaces as listed below:

VVIP Parking at the right flank of gate No.I.

VIP and other guests parking at left flank of gate No.II.

Media Parking at left flank of gate No.V.

Vehicles of participating contingents and police personnel parking at MBS blocking- St. Joseph lane blocking stretch (on Housing Board- Ram Mandir road).

Selling of gas balloons is strictly prohibited in the area near Madhusudan Marg between the Ram Mandir and the Housing Board Square on 15.08.2021 from 6.30 AM till the parade is over.

Violation of the instant order is an offense punishable U/S 96 of the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 and is compoundable with a minimum fine of Rs 500 which can be extended up to Rs 1000.