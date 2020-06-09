Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the demise of eminent Neurosurgeon Dr Sanatana Rath and conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family.

The CM said that, Dr Rath’s immense contribution to health education in Odisha, especially in neurology will always be remembered.

The doctor was born on July 25 1934. He passed his MBBS degree in 1957 and MS in Surgery from Patna in 1962 and MS in Neurosurgery from CMC, Vellore in 1965. He became the Director of Medical Education, Odisha in 1991.

Dr. Rath began his work at SCB Medical College. He started a combined Neurology-Neurosurgery unit in SCBMH . He helped create greater awareness of neurological problems.