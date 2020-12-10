Reopening of Schools, Colleges after considering all aspects: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday expressed unhappiness over the statements issued earlier on the day regarding reopening of schools and Colleges in the State. He said that a decision on reopening of the educational institutions will be taken only after consideration of all angles of it.

Earlier on the day, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash had said that schools would reopen for holding classes for 10 and 12 students in January next year to facilitate those appearing for the board examinations.

Except festival holidays, classes will be held on Saturday and Sundays, he said. The department has planned to conduct physical classes for at least 100 days before the conduct of examinations.

Also, Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra had said, he is hopeful for reopening of colleges across Odisha in January next year while the state government will take final decision after reviewing all aspects including the Covid-19 pandemic situation.