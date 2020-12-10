Reopening Of Jagannath Temple In Puri: Chattisa Nijog To Meet On Dec 12

Puri: The apex servitors body of Puri Jagannath Temple (Chattisa Nijog), will meet on December 12 to discuss on the reopening of Srimandir for devotees.

Krishan Kumar the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will preside over the meeting.

It is slated to be held at 12 pm on December 12 in Puri at Niladri Bhakta Nivas. All the sevayat associations have been requested to participate in the meeting.