Bhubaneswar: One of the leading singers of Odia film industry Diptirekha Padhi has tied the nuptial knot with Soumyaranjan Satpathy of Khordha.

The wedding took place in a hotel in the capital city of Odisha recently in presence of family members, relatives and a few friends from the film industry.

As per reports, Diptirekha’s wedding was attended by music director Prem Anand, singer Asutosh and a few other singers of Odia film industry besides relatives her relatives.

When it comes to films, Diptirekha began her career as a playback singer from the film ‘Love Dot Com’. She has many super hit songs including ‘Hai Toh Premara Gazal’, ‘Hai Toh Premara Rangoli’, ‘Lal Gulabi’ and ‘Tu Mo Love Story’ to her credit.