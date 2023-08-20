Renowned Neurologist Dr P Satishchandra joins KIMS

Bhubaneswar: Professor (Dr) P Satishchandra, a foremost epileptologist of India and a renowned name in the field of Neurology, has joined KIMS Bhubaneswar as professor emeritus.

A highly accomplished doctor, Dr Satishchandra brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the institution.

Dr Satishchandra’s first OPD session at KIMS Bhubaneswar is scheduled for August 21 (Monday). His special interests lie in treating patients suffering from epilepsy, among other ailments. He was also the president of the Indian Epilepsy Association during 2021-22. Patients can benefit from his extensive knowledge and compassionate approach.

Dr Satishchandra has won several awards and accomplishments in his distinguished career. He was conferred the ‘Karnataka Rajyothsav Award’ by the Government of Karnataka in 2014, Sir M Vishveshvaraih Award for Best Medical Scientist and decorated as ‘Ambassador for Epilepsy’ by the International League Against Epilepsy in 2007.

He has remained associated with several premier medical institutes in India and abroad and was the former vice chancellor of NIMHANS Bengaluru.