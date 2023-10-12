Remembering legendary Odia music director, singer Akshaya Mohanty on his Birth Anniversary today

Bhubaneswar: Born on October 12, 1936, in the Cuttack district of Odisha, legendary music director-singer-lyricist Akshaya Mohanty has a long list of hit and popular songs to his credit.

Akshaya Mohanty has a lot of hit Odia filmy and non-filmy songs to his credit. Undoubtedly he is the most sought after music director of Odia film industry. His evergreen songs continue to remain alive among Odia music lovers across the state. Not only in romantic songs, but Mohanty was also a maestro of all genres.

Fondly called Khoka Bhai, Mohanty reportedly did not have any formal training in music. However, for his precious compositions, his style became a school that many musicians of the State proudly follow.

In his initial days of professional life, Mohanty reportedly took up a Government job in Cuttack. However, he quit it after a few years to make music his career.

‘Gadiala Bhai Dharichhi Sura Re’ is the first song that Mohanty recorded in the fifties. His first song as a playback singer was ‘Gori Gori Gori’ in the 1959 Odia movie ‘Maa’.

Here are some of his popular numbers: Smruti Tume, Ja Ja Re Bhasi Bhasi Ja, Nanda Mundia Driver, Tik Tik Tik Ghanta Chale, Eka To Bhakata Jibana, Kene Gheni Jauchha Jagannathanku. He also has three ballads to his credit — Kanchi Abhijana, Randipua Ananta, and Konarak Gatha.

Mohanty bagged the prestigious Jayadev Award. He also won the State Award for Best Playback Singer seven times and the State Award for Best Composer two times.

Besides, Akshaya Mohanty recorded Fakir Mohan’s ‘Patent Medicine’. It won the best radio drama award.

Also read: Legendary Singer Akshaya Mohanty’s Wife Prabina Mohanty No More