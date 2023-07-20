Religious processions banned in Sambalpur for 1 year

Sambalpur: Taking a serious note of the recent communal intolerance in Sambalpur, all religious processions have been banned in the district for the next one year.

Informing about the development Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukesh Bhamu said that the district administration reportedly held a meeting of the Peace Committee to decide whether to grant permission for religious processions or not. However, the meeting decided to impose a ban on such religious processions.