Religious Institutions To Reopen In Odisha!

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has finally given its green signal for reopening of religious institutions in the State. The government, however, has asked the authorities of the religious places to take decision in this regard after discussing with the district administration.

According to reports, as many as 50 devotees can visit their respective religious institutions at a time to seek blessing of the Gods and goddesses.

Meanwhile, different religious leaders and priests have welcomed the decision of the State government. Besides, they assured to follow the Covid guidelines especially maintain social distancing and wear facemasks while performing the rituals. They also promised to make the same mandatory for all the devotees who would visit the religious institutions.