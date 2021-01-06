Religious institutions in Cuttack to reopen from tomorrow

Cuttack: All the religious institutions of Cuttack in Odisha to reopen from Thursday. The institutions were shut for the last 9 months in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

As per reports, all the religious institutions in Cuttack will reopen from tomorrow for devotees. However, the visitors/devotees will be allowed into the premises of these institutions by abiding the norms of Coronavirus set by the Government.

Also, Police personnel of the respective Police Stations will check inside and outside the temples coming under their jurisdictions and will take strong action against the Covid restrictions violators said a notification issued by Cuttack Municipal Corporation.