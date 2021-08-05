Religious institutions in Cuttack city reopen from today

Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) gave a green signal for the reopening of all religious institutions and places of worship under its jurisdiction from today in the city.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Cuttack Commissioner Ananya Das said that the religious institutions in the city will remain open from 6 am to 8 pm everyday with strict adherence to Covid protocols. The entry of devotees will not be allowed during the weekend shutdown on Saturday and Sunday.

However, all rituals of the religious institutions performed by the priests shall continue as usual uninterruptedly, the CMC said in its order.

The usage of masks and maintaining social distancing of six feet for devotees have been made mandatory. Besides, to avoid large congregation, a maximum of 50 devotees will be allowed to enter the temple at a time, the CMC Commissioner added.

The vulnerable groups of people such as, person with co-morbidities, old age persons, pregnant women or children below 10 years of age are advised not to visit religious institutions and places of worship.

As per the rules of unlock by Odisha government, there shall be no prasad sevan. Thermal screening facility for devotees/visitors, servitors, other service providers at entry points. Hand sanitizer facility for the devotees will be available at entry and exit points.

There will be mandatory testing of servitors, other service providers, police personnel deployed at religious institutions or places of worship at regular intervals.