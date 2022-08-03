Relief From Heat! Rain Expected In Odisha In The Next 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: A much-needed relief from the heat is expected in the next 24 hours since the MeT (India Meteorological Department) has predicted rain in Odisha.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over various districts of Odisha.

As many as 18 districts are expected to experience rain, thunderstorm and lightning said the recent weather bulletin published by the regional MeT center.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of South Odisha and at many places over the districts of North Odisha.

A Yellow Warning has been issued by the MeT.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi.