Relief from heat in Odisha as rain likely to lash from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: In a great sigh of relief for the people of Odisha, who are reeling under scorching heat wave conditions, rain likely to lash across the State from tomorrow.

As per the forecast of the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur from tomorrow and will continue till June 25.

Below is the rain warning of IMD for the next five days:

Valid up to 8.30 AM of 21.06.2023:

Yellow warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangapur.

Valid from 8.30 AM of 21.06.2023 up to 8.30 AM of 22.06.2023:

Yellow warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh and Kandhamal and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj.

Valid from 8.30 AM of 22.06.2023 up to 8.30 AM of 23.06.2023:

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam.

Valid from 8.30 AM of 23.06.2023 up to 8.30 AM of 24.06.2023:

Yellow warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Deogarh and Kandhamal.

Valid from 8.30 AM of 24.06.2023 up to 8.30 AM of 25.06.2023: