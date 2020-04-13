Jajpur: Residents of Jajpur district of Odisha felt relieved after Jajpur District administration relaxed lock down norms in the district. The district administration took the decision after successful recovery of the only Covid-19 patient in the district.

Henceforth book stores, mechanic shops, garages, electrical equipment stores, milk products shops will remain open from 6am till 10pm. This move by the district administration will be helpful for people as they will get access to some important services said Dist Collector Ranjan Kumar Das.

People around the district could be seen maintaining social distancing while purchasing from the market and from shops. It is quite good to know that the people are cooperating with the government as they are following lockdown rules.