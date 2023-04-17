Relief for MP Pratap Sarangi as Orissa HC quashes election case against him

Cuttack: Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi has got relief as Orissa High Court on Monday quashed a case regarding his election.

As per reports, a petition had been filed in the High Court wherein it had been stated that Sarangi had produced incomplete information regarding his property and a few other matters.

Jadunath Sethy filed the petition and prayed that the election of Sarangi is declared null and void. He also prayed in the petition that his election should be declared void and the other contestant of the Balasore MP election who remained in the second position should be declared the winner.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Justice Debabrata Dash heard the case. However, the court held that despite giving several dates neither the petitioner nor his counsel appeared in the case. Hence, the Court quashed the case.