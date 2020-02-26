Bhubaneswar: Reliance Jio has become the number one mobile service provider in Odisha with highest number of mobile subscribers as well as dominant revenue market share.

As per the latest data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio achieved this significant feat in the state with 1.18 crore mobile subscribers overtaking Airtel in less than three and half years of commercially launching its services in the state in September 2016.

Jio now has over 1.18 crore mobile subscribers in Odisha, followed by Airtel with 1.17 crore, BSNL 60 lakhs and Vodafone Idea with 34 lakh subscribers in the state as on 31st December 2019.

Reliance Jio has added over 37 lakh new subscribers to its kitty in Odisha in the year 2019, the highest by any telecom operator in the state, as per subscriber data released by TRAI.

The rapid and continuous rise in the number of Jio subscribers in the state has been fuelled by its all 4G network, fast expansion of its 4G network coverage in the hitherto unconnected hinterlands and the hugely popular affordable JioPhone among the rural as well as semi-urban population, said a Reliance Jio spokesperson.

According to the recent financial report on the sector released by TRAI for the October-December 2019 quarter, Jio has consolidated its revenue leadership position in the telecom and digital services segment in Odisha, achieving 48 per cent market share in gross revenue and over 58 per cent market share in terms of adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

(IANS)