Reliance Jewels In Bhubaneswar Fined Rs 30,000 For Opening Its Store

Bhubaneswar: The Reliance Jewels store in Bhubaneswar has been fined by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for opening in a multi-store complex which is prohibited in a red zone.

It is noteworthy that Bhubaneswar is still a red zone. The jewellery store had completely ignored all the guidelines issued by the government during the Covid-19 lockdown and opened up its store to do some business.

The said jewellery store has been fined Rs.30,000 by BMC for this blatant violation of the Covid-19 norms.

The locals have raised questions as to how such a shop had opened amid such a crisis situation.