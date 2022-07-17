Reliance Fresh Outlet Sealed In Capital City Of Odisha

Gopabandhu Square reliance fresh sealed
Gopabandhu Square Reliance Fresh Sealed

Bhubaneswar: The Reliance fresh outlet of Gopabandhu Square area in Bhubaneswar has been sealed for three days for poor sanitation practices.

It will be allowed to open after improving sanitation practices.

Team Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had advised them earlier to maintain cleanliness but there was no improvement.

BMC has further warned that, “We request all to maintain minimum 5 meters and above clean surroundings around their shops and establishment clean.”

Team BMC appeals all, ” To keep twin dustbins, segregate waste and hand it over to BMC Safa Gadi during collection.”

“Littering around will result in closure of shop and penalty,” warned BMC.

