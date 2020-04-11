Keonjhar: In a shocking incident a 35 year old youth was allegedly murdered by his relatives in this district of Odisha on Saturday. The crime took place in Sikabeda village under Anandapur.

The deceased has been identified as Dubura Purti of Sikabeda village.

As per reports, the deceased had a verbal spat with some of his relatives yesterday. Accordingly, they had an exchange of words. Soon it took worst turn and the relatives attacked him and resultantly he was killed.

After the death the wife and two daughters of the deceased have become helpless.

After getting a tip off Police reached the spot and started investigation. Police seized the body and sent it for autopsy. A case has been lodged in this matter and investigation is underway.