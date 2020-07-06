Nabarangpur: A pregnant woman was carried on the shoulders of her relatives on her way to hospital as the ambulance could not reach the village owing to the absence of a motorable road in Raighar block of Nabarangpur district on Sunday.

As per sources, the 19 year-old woman Lata Santa, wife of Hari Santa who is a resident of Kapaatapani village under Mundiguda panchayat went into labour pain at 6 am yesterday. The family members along with ASHA workers called the 108 and 102 ambulances several times. But, the ambulance could not reach the village due to extremely bad condition of the road.

Finding no other alternatives, the family members carried the woman on their shoulders and then by an auto-rickshaw to an attainable road. Later the pregnant woman was taken to Raighar Community Health Center (CHC) with the help of a 108 ambulance and then was shifted to the Umarkot CHC.

The woman gave birth to a baby girl at around 5 pm. Health condition of both the newborn and mother is stable, informed sources at the hospital.

Sources said that road between Kapaatapani and Kingirimal village, which is about a distance of 5km, is said to have been damaged by rain.

In the past, there have been multiple incidents where ambulances could not reach pregnant women due to bad conditions of roads connecting villages of Odisha. However, following this incident, question has been raised over the successful implementation of various schemes launched by the state and central government for the development rural areas.