Rejected by families, lovebirds commit suicide in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jagatsinghpur: Rejected by their respective family members, lovebirds reportedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree at Duadia village in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district.

According to reports, Bebina Das (26) and Tushar Palai (22) were in love relationship for the last several years.

Both of them informed about their relationship to their respective family members and tried to convince them to solemnize their marriage. However, their family members rejected their request as Bebina was elder than Tushar.

Besides, Bebina’s family members had arranged for her engagement with another youth. The engagement was slated to be held on Wednesday.

Annoyed over the decision, Bebina and Tushar run away from their houses on Tuesday following which their relatives had launched a search operation.

However, bodies of the lovebirds were found hanging from a tree late last night and informed about it Kujang police, who rushed to the spot, seized the mortal remains.

They also started an investigation into the matter after sending the bodies to the hospital for postmortem.

