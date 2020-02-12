Rehab Packages Due To Eviction For Expansion Of SCB, Cuttack

Cuttack: The eviction drive in view of transforming the SCB Medical College and Hospital into a World Class institution in Odisha continues in top speed.

The area from CESU office in Jobra Taladanda to SCB gate shall be cleared today. All temples and houses will be razed.

The CMC and the administration has made all arrangements for transport of articles and their relocation and will provide foods to the affected families for a period of eight days.

The District administration will provide an assistance of Rs 1 lakh for relocation of religious institutions and clubs.

The vendors including fish traders who are registered with CMC will get Rs 1 lakh assistance and they will be rehabilitated in appropriate vending zones on priority basis.

The State government will compensate the people, who have built shops at their own land, under the Land Acquisition Act. The civic body authorities will bear transport expenses of the affected shopkeepers by paying them Rs 1 lakh in two phases.

For unauthorised shops, the government will pay Rs 30,000 to the affected vendors and the street vendors will receive Rs 20,000 each for relocation.

The government employees, who will vacate official quarters, will be entitled to get house rent and assistance for 12 months or till allotment of new quarters. As per the package, a class IV employee will get an assistance of Rs 5,000 per month, Rs 7,500 for Class III, Rs 10,000 for Class II and Rs 12,500 for Class 1 officials.