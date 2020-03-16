Regulation for prevention of Cornavirus in odisha extended up to April 15

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 Odisha Regulations, 2020 which had been imposed till March 31 will be in force till April 15. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted about it today.

The regulation will be in force till 15th April which may be extended based on situation. Appeal everyone to comply with the regulation and be part of Odisha’s efforts in protecting the people of the state from #COVID19. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 16, 2020

The regulation, that has been clamped to check spreading of coronavirus, imposes restrictions on congregations aiming at ‘social distancing’ to contain the spread of COVID 19. It puts restrictions on social gatherings and assemblies like religious functions, marriage receptions and parties etc.