Regular flights from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela to start from today ahead of Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar: Daily flights connecting Bhubaneswar and Rourkela are scheduled to start from today.

The ticket fare from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar is Rs 2898 at this point. Similarly, the ticket price from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela is Rs 2830.

The flight will take off from Rourkela at 2:55 PM and land in Bhubaneswar at 3:50 PM. Similarly, flights will take off from Bhubaneswar at 4:15 PM and reach Rourkela at 5:10 PM.

The flights will have a seating capacity of 72.

CM Naveen Patnaik had flagged off flight operations between Bhubaneswar to Rourkela on January 7 at the Bhubaneswar airport.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Aparajita Sarangi were also present on the occasion.

Initially one flight and two chartered flights of Alliance Air Lines took flight.

As per reports, the ATR-72 Alliance Air Lines plane took off from Bhubaneswar airport at 10:45 AM and landed in Rourkela at 11:40 AM. Similarly, the flight took off from Rourkela airport at 12:05 PM and reached Bhubaneswar by 1:00 PM.