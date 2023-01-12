Regular flights from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela to start from today ahead of Hockey World Cup

Flights will take off from Rourkela at 14:55 and land in BBSR at 15:50. Flights will take off from BBSR at 16:15 and reach Rourkela at 17:10.

State
By Shraddha Suman 0
bbsr rourkela daily flight

Bhubaneswar: Daily flights connecting Bhubaneswar and Rourkela are scheduled to start from today.

The ticket fare from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar is Rs 2898 at this point. Similarly, the ticket price from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela is Rs 2830.

The flight will take off from Rourkela at 2:55 PM and land in Bhubaneswar at 3:50 PM. Similarly, flights will take off from Bhubaneswar at 4:15 PM and reach Rourkela at 5:10 PM.

The flights will have a seating capacity of 72.

Related News

MICE tourism in the capital city of Odisha

Odisha: Flights from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela start from…

CM Naveen Patnaik had flagged off flight operations between Bhubaneswar to Rourkela on January 7 at the Bhubaneswar airport.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Aparajita Sarangi were also present on the occasion.

Initially one flight and two chartered flights of Alliance Air Lines took flight.

As per reports, the ATR-72 Alliance Air Lines plane took off from Bhubaneswar airport at 10:45 AM and landed in Rourkela at 11:40 AM. Similarly, the flight took off from Rourkela airport at 12:05 PM and reached Bhubaneswar by 1:00 PM.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.