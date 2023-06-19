Application process for enrollment in plus III degree courses starts today

Bhubaneswar: The application process for enrollment in Plus III degree courses in Odisha degree colleges has begun on Monday. The process will continue till July 4.

The interested students need to log on to the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal and check the entire detailed schedule.

The first merit list will be published on July 14. The second merit list will be released on July 27 while the third merit list will be released on August 3. Similarly, the fourth merit list will be published on August 21, the fifth on September 1 and the sixth merit list on September 13.

The Higher Education department has published a notification in this regard. Students can apply on the SAMS website for admission to Plus III degree courses in colleges in the state.

In the academic year 2022-23, 2,55, 916 seats were registered in 1,023 colleges. This year, 1042 colleges will enroll in 2,70,347 seats. There are 46,139 in Physical Science, 1,51,902 seats in the Arts department, 28,692 in Biological Science, 2,086 in Self-Financing, 32,380 in Commerce, and 9,148 in Sanskrit.