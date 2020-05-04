Registration Of Vehicles & People Entering Odisha Mandatory, Reminds State Govt
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt has reiterated that people travelling into the State, by road, must mandatorily register their vehicles at the following website:
Vehicles with proper transit pass and registered visitors will be verified at 12 Border Check Points before being allowed to enter into Odisha. All travellers must carry transit passes of the originating state.
