Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authorities (STA) has permitted registration of new vehicles by vehicle dealers throughout the state in VAHAN portal form tomorrow. Following Odisha government’s nod for sale and service of Automobiles today it was notified by the Transport Commissioner to all RTOs.

In a letter issued by the office of the transport commissioner cum chairman state transport authority, Odisha, Cuttack to all regional transport officers it was said that with reference to a letter issued by the Chief Secretary on 16 June the sale and service of all automobiles has been allowed in the State.

“You are therefore instructed to allow the dealers to have access to VAHAN portal for registration of new motor vehicles from June 17 until further notice,” the Transport commissioner instructed RTOs in the letter.