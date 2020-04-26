Registration Compulsory For Those Returning To Odisha Post Covid-19 Lock Down, BMC Shares Link

Bhubaneswar: The government of Odisha has made it compulsory for anyone returning to Odisha post lock down to register with the government.

The registration shall be either done by the returnees themselves or by their friends or relatives.

Anyone willing to return to Bhubaneswar after lock down, is required to register by filling up the form.

The registration is mandatory. Link: https:// covid19.odisha.gov.in

The BMC has further requested people not to pay attention to any rumours or WhatsApp forwards in this regard and to believe only in genuine Government sources only.