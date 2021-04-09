Bhubaneswar: Amid a surge of Covid cases in the State while Government has started taking strict measures to check spread of the deadly virus during this second wave, an educational institute in the Capital city was found violating norms of Covid guidelines on Friday evening.

As per reports, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed the Regional College of Management (RCM) in Bhubaneswar for violation of COVID-19 norms in Odisha.

As per the Covid restrictions imposed in the State, organisation of cultural events have been banned. However, after getting information about violation of this guideline, BMC took up the step.

BMC has also issued a show cause notice to the institution in this regard.

Earlier, the civic body had sealed Oxford College of Engineering and Management located at Palaspalli in Bhubaneswar for COVID-19 norms violation.