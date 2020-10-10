Minor boy injured in refrigerator explosion in Kalahandi

Refrigerator Compressor Explodes In Odisha’s Kalahandi, Minor boy injured

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhawanipatna: In a sad development, a 15-year-old minor boy got injured in an explosion caused by the compressor of the refrigerator in his house in Mandela village of Kalahandi district in Odisha.

As per sources, the boy, identified as Bhabani Majhi, was by the side of the refrigerator at their house when its compressor exploded, leaving the boy severely injured. The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Related News

Miscreants Loot Money, Jewelry From House At Gun Point In…

Bhubaneswar reports 321 new Covid-19 cases, Tally crosses…

5 arrested for sorcery killing in Malkangiri village

92 new Covid-19 cases detected in Cuttack city

As the result of the explosion the boy sustained injuries on his neck and chest.

He was rushed to the Narla Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

You might also like
State

Miscreants Loot Money, Jewelry From House At Gun Point In Odisha’s Cuttack

State

Bhubaneswar reports 321 new Covid-19 cases, Tally crosses 25,000 mark

State

Invest 69 rupees a day to get 69 lakhs, Know about the LIC New Jeevan Anand policy

State

5 arrested for sorcery killing in Malkangiri village

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.