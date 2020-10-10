Bhawanipatna: In a sad development, a 15-year-old minor boy got injured in an explosion caused by the compressor of the refrigerator in his house in Mandela village of Kalahandi district in Odisha.

As per sources, the boy, identified as Bhabani Majhi, was by the side of the refrigerator at their house when its compressor exploded, leaving the boy severely injured. The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

As the result of the explosion the boy sustained injuries on his neck and chest.

He was rushed to the Narla Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. His condition is said to be stable.